Kristoff wins Stage Two, takes GC lead of Deutschland Tour

By Eurosport UK

3 hours agoUpdated 56 minutes ago

Alexander Kristoff won the sprint home at the end of Stage Two and established a ten-second lead of the Deutschland Tour.

The Norwegian rider beat out Sonny Colbrelli and Yves Lampaert, with Britain's Ben Swift in fourth position on the longest of the tour's four stages.

Colbrelli and Lampaert are also second and third on the general classification after two stages ten and 12 seconds behind Kristoff respectively.

Stage Three will sees the riders go from Gottingen to Eisenach tomorrow, before they set off for Erfurt on the last stage on Sunday.

