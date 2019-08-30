The Norwegian rider beat out Sonny Colbrelli and Yves Lampaert, with Britain's Ben Swift in fourth position on the longest of the tour's four stages.

Colbrelli and Lampaert are also second and third on the general classification after two stages ten and 12 seconds behind Kristoff respectively.

Stage Three will sees the riders go from Gottingen to Eisenach tomorrow, before they set off for Erfurt on the last stage on Sunday.