Cycling

Alexander Kristoff sprints to victory in stage two of the Tour of Germany, pipping Phil Bauhaus and Pascal Ackermann

Alexander Kristoff produced a power-packed sprint finish on a rainy day to claim stage two at the Tour of Germany, The UAE Team Emirates had enough in the tank at the end to beat off the challenges of Phil Bauhaus and Pascal Ackermann. Bora-Hansgrohe's rider Ackermann retained the lead ahead of stage three on Saturday.

00:03:05, an hour ago