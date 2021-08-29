Nils Politt secured the Tour of Germany overall victory on Sunday afternoon, just ahead of Pascal Ackermann and Alexander Kristoff.

Norwegian Alexander Kristoff (UAE Team Emirates) took third place overall as he finished four second behind the Bora-Hansgrohe man, but also put in a time of 3:33:25 to secure his second stage win of the Tour.

Second place on the stage went to Ackerman, meaning that he second second place on the podium in the general classification for a Bora-Hansgrohe 1-2 after the Erlangen-Nurnberg stage.

