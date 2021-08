Cycling

Tour of Germany news - Pascal Ackermann sprints to win in opening stage of home race in style

It was a day to remember for Pascal Ackermann as the German sprinter took victory in the opening stage of his home race, the Tour of Germany. It was a tough sprint finish for Ackermann but he held his nerve and powered to the win ahead of Phil Bauhaus and Marco Haller of Team Bahrain Victorious in second and third

00:02:49, 42 minutes ago