Pascal Ackermann started his home Tour of Germany by taking a superb sprint victory in the opening stage.
With less than 1km to go, the Bora–Hansgrohe rider hit the afterburners and through gritted teeth, held off fellow German Phil Bauhaus and Austria's Marco Haller, both of whom represent Team Bahrain Victorious.
Britain's Mark Cavendish was not able to ride himself into contention, while a number of sprinters were caught behind a crash in the closing stages.
The first stage lasted 191km, finishing in the picturesque setting of Schwerin Castle.
Ackermann will wear the leaders' red jersey for the second stage, which starts fairly flat before a finish on an incline.
The German sprinter has already confirmed that he will joined UAE Emirates for the 2022 season.
