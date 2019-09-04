The 26-year-old has enjoyed a breakout season on the road, with his first professional Stage win coming at the Herald Sun Tour, followed by a second-placed finish in Kuurne-Brusels-Kuurne.

He was selected for the Vuelta for the first time for the current event and is hoping to continue his progression going forward.

“Progression is probably the key word for me,” said Doull. “I want to carry on learning from the best people in the best team in the world.

“My first year with the team was up and down, the second was better, and then this year has surpassed my expectations, to be honest. Starting my first Grand Tour is something I have wanted to do since I joined the team."

Doull went on to outline his ambitions for the coming years, having secured his Ineos future.

"It is a bit of a cliché but I just want to keep progressing and I think that is the best way to go about things.

"I'd like to kick on from what I did in the Opening Weekend at the Classics this year and try to transfer that into Flanders and Roubaix, then hopefully get another Grand Tour under my belt."