Dutchman Niki Terpstra suffers heavy crash during training

Niki Terpstra and wife Ramona

Image credit: Getty Images

ByReuters
an hour ago | Updated an hour ago

Former Paris-Roubaix winner Niki Terpstra's season hung in the balance after he suffered a heavy crash during training on Tuesday, his wife said.

According to Dutch TV channel NOS, Terpstra was transferred to a hospital by helicopter after the crash.

Cycling

"Niki fell hard during bike training today. He's in the hospital and will have to stay here for a few more days," Ramona Terpstra said on Twitter.

"His life is not in danger but he will need time to recover from this."

Terpstra, who rides for French team Total Direct Energie, won Paris-Roubaix in 2014.

