Annemiek van Vleuten secured her first win in Movistar colours with victory in Dwars door Vlaanderen.

Van Vleuten powered away from the peloton on the Knokteberg with 37km to go and Niewiadoma was the only rider able to stay with her.

“It was an awesome race,” Van Vleuten said. “I am super happy with how the race went.”

The peloton took some time to get organised, but with 30km to go the teams began to work and looked like bringing Van Vleuten and Niewiadoma back. However, a puncture for Sarah Roy took the steam out of the chase.

Ellen van Dijk’s bid for a third straight win in the race - it did not take place in 2020 due to the coronavirus - ended in gallant failure.

She was the most active among the chasing pack in the final 30kms, as she attacked on repeated occasions, but she was unable to bridge the gap and had nothing left after the Nokereberg.

After a fourth-placed finish at Strade Bianche, Van Vleuten looked extremely strong in securing her 75th win as a professional.

She jumped out of the saddle with 300 metres to go and comfortably held off Niewiadoma, setting herself up nicely for the Tour of Flanders at the weekend.

