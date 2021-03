Cycling

Dwars door Vlaanderen cycling video - 'Oh!' - Comical moment starting pistol fails to work

Dwars door Vlaanderen cycling video - 'Oh!' - Watch the comical moment when the starting pistol fails to work before the beginning of the race as the riders laugh. Watch the 2021 Dwars door Vlaanderen live on Eurosport, eurosport.co.uk and the Eurosport app. Annemiek van Vleuten secured her first win in Movistar colours with victory in the women's race.

00:00:12, an hour ago