Cycling

Dwars door Vlaanderen news 2021: 'It's up there!' - Dylan van Baarle on importance of winning

Race winner Dylan van Baarle said that winning Dwars door Vlaanderen is up there as one of the best victories of his career so far. Van Baarle went solo and closed out the win to cap a brilliant period for Team Ineos after they secured a 1-2-3 finish in the general classification of the recent Volta a Catalunya.

00:00:57, an hour ago