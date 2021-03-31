Dylan van Baarle continued a fantastic week for Ineos Grenadiers as he produced a superb long-range solo attack to win Dwars door Vlaanderen.

Van Baarle made his move with 52km remaining of the 184km course and couldn’t be caught, winning the race by 26 seconds.

Cycling Re-Cycle: 'That was my best chance' – when Adrie Van der Poel denied Sean Kelly in his pomp 2 HOURS AGO

Pre-race favourites Julian Alaphilippe (Deceuninck-QuickStep) and Mathieu van der Poel (Alpecin-Fenix) did not contend for victory or make the top 10.

'Incredible' Ineos 'made a statement' with Yates win at Volta - Wiggins

"To win a semi-Classic is super special. It's high on the list," said Van Baarle.

"Last year was a difficult year, of course with everything that happened. So, we're in a good way. We approached the Classics a bit different this year, much more attacking.

"It's nice, it's nice to race like this and I'm happy I could finish it off."

'It's up there!' - Van Baarle on importance of winning Dwars door Vlaanderen

Dwars door Vlaanderen is part of the build up to the Tour of Flanders on Sunday, and Ineos look to be in excellent form ahead for the cobbled Classic.

Van Baarle had finished in the top 10 in his previous two races in Belgium over the last week and he made his decisive move from a breakaway group with 52km remaining.

Several groups formed in pursuit, but Alaphilippe and Van der Poel were at the back and didn’t threaten to contend.

Van Baarle went over the Holstraat and Nokereberg climbs and by the time he tackled the short cobbled sections it was clear he was strong enough to win, with nobody able to catch him.

Dwars door Vlaanderen Pedersen and Sagan out of Dwars door Vlaanderen 6 HOURS AGO