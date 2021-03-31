Mads Pedersen and Peter Sagan will be absent from Dwars door Vlaanderen, but their Trek-Segafredo and Bora-Hansgrohe teams have been given the green light to race.

Trek-Segafredo and Bora-Hansgrohe were not on the start line for Gent-Wevelgem at the weekend after outbreaks of coronavirus in their camps.

The two teams have undergone testing rounds and are now clear to race Dwars door Vlaanderen.

Cycling 'Showman' Van der Poel would not fit at Ineos or Jumbo-Visma - Wiggins podcast YESTERDAY AT 08:09

"In agreement with the race organisation and race Covid coordinator, we have been cleared to race,” read a statement from Trek-Segafredo.

"We will be racing Dwars door Vlaanderen with five riders as we did not wish to add any more people to the bubble."

The Trek-Segafredo team will not feature Danish star Pedersen, who was deemed a close contact of the positive case in the camp and is required to undergo a spell in quarantine.

Bora-Hansgrohe also confirmed their participation in Dwars door Vlaanderen, but Sagan will not be on the start line.

The team have elected to keep him away from the bubble ahead of the Tour of Flanders which takes place on Sunday.

Froome 'warrants more respect' given everything - Wiggins

- - -

Gent - Wevelgem 'Supreme' Van Aert grabs stunning win at Gent-Wevelgem 28/03/2021 AT 14:06