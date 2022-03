Cycling

Dwars door Vlaanderen: Women's Highlights as Chiara Consonni sprints to victory

Italian Chiara Consonni (Valcar-Travel & Service) sprinted to Dwars door Vlaanderen victory in reduced bunch sprint for her first win of the season. Belgium’s Julie De Wilde (Plantur-Pura) and Switzerland’s Elise Chabbey (Canyon-Sram) came second and third respectively.

