Dylan Groenewegen has been banned for nine months by the UCI for causing the crash with Fabio Jakobsen during the Tour of Poland in August.

Groenewegen was suspended and condemned for “dangerous behaviour” after crashing into Jakobsen near the finish of the first stage of the race.

Jakobsen was rushed to hospital following the crash and placed in a medically induced coma. He recently posted on social media that he hopes to return to training on a bike soon but is set to undergo more surgery in 2021.

Jumbo-Visma rider Groenewegen's ban has been back-dated by the Union Cycliste International, and he will be eligible to return to racing on May 7 next year.

"The UCI referred the case against the rider, who acknowledged that he deviated from his line and committed a violation of the UCI Regulations," a statement from the UCi said. The rider collaborated with the investigation and accepted to serve a period of suspension until 7 May 2021, corresponding to a period of 9 months from the date of the incident. The rider also accepted to take part in a number of events to the benefit of the cycling community.

The UCI emphasises the importance of acting on any such incidents from a disciplinary point of view in a fair and consistent manner as well as continuously working on measures aimed at improving road safety.

