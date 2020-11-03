Dylan Groenewegen is reportedly facing a nine-month ban following his crash with Fabio Jakobsen at the Tour of Poland.

Groenewegen was suspended and condemned for “dangerous behaviour” after crashing into Jakobsen near the finish of the first stage of the race in August.

Jakobsen was rushed to hospital following the crash and placed in a medically induced coma. He recently posted on social media that he hopes to return to training on a bike soon but is set to undergo more surgery in 2021.

Dutch outlet WielerFlits report that Jumbo-Visma rider Groenewegen is facing a nine-month suspension from cycling’s governing body, the UCI, and will not be able to race again until May 6, 2021, two days before the start of the Giro d’Italia.

It is added that the punishment will be announced later this week and Groenewegen will be able to appeal with the Court of Arbitration for Sport.

Jumbo-Visma sports director Merijn Zeeman said this week that the incident had a “huge impact” on Groenewegen.

"He is doing okay under the circumstances. It has had a huge impact on him, but he is recovering. He trains well," he told NOS.

While Groenewegen apologised for the crash, several riders criticised the barriers used on the stage as well as the finish, which featured a downhill sprint.

A nine-month suspension would be one of the longest in recent cycling history for a non-doping related incident.

Gianni Moscon was banned for five weeks by the UCI for hitting Elie Gesbert during stage 15 of the Tour de France in 2018 while Theo Bos was banned for one month in 2009 after pushing Daryl Impey into a barrier.

