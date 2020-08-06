Dylan Groenewegen 'sorry' for 'terrible' crash with Fabio Jakobsen at Tour of Poland

Dylan Groenewegen has undergone surgery following his horror crash with Fabio Jakobsen and says he "can’t find the words to describe how sorry" he is for the incident.

Team Jumbo-Visma rider Groenewegen was disqualified from the first stage of the Tour of Poland and condemned for his “dangerous behaviour” by the UCI as he battled for the win.

Jakobsen (Deceuninck–Quick-Step) was placed in a medically-induced coma and has undergone surgery in hospital.

“I find it terrible what happened yesterday,” said Groenewegen, who could face punishment as the incident has been referred to the Disciplinary Commission.

“I can’t find the words to describe how sorry I am for Fabio and the others who crashed or were involved. What matters most now is Fabio’s health. I think about him all the time.”

Several other riders also crashed near the finish as they attempted to avoid the carnage ahead of them, with two taken to hospital, according to Eurosport Poland.

Team Jumbo-Visma managing director Richard Plugge revealed in a statement that Groenewegen has undergone surgery.

“Merijn Zeeman [team sporting director] and I visited Dylan briefly this afternoon in the hospital, where he had surgery on a broken collarbone. We let him tell his story briefly," said Plugge.

“Dylan feels terrible about what happened. He was deeply affected by it. Also for him the recovery of Fabio and the others who were injured in this terrible crash is all that counts now.

"Soon we will discuss the incident in detail with him. Our thoughts are with the victims and we hope with all our heart for a good recovery.”

