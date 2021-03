Cycling

'A procession to the finish line' - Kasper Asgreen triumphs in E3 Saxo Bank Classic in style

Watch the finish of the E3 Saxo Bank Classic as Kasper Asgreen and his Deceuninck-QuickStep team-mates keep Mathieu van der Poel and Wout van Aert quiet. It was Asgreen's colleague Florian Senechal who eventually finished in second place after his fine, self-effacing work to protect the Dane's position at the front of the race.

00:03:11, an hour ago