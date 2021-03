Cycling

Asgreen pips Van Aert E3 Saxo Bank Classic after fine work from Deceuninck-QuickStep team-mates

Check out the highlights from Kasper Asgreen's impressive win in the E3 Saxo Bank Classic after a lengthy solo attack. His Deceuninck-QuickStep team-mates did a superb job of holding off challenges from the likes of Wout van Aert and Mathieu van der Poel, with Florian Senechal claiming second place.

