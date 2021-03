Cycling

'Going solo for that long wasn't my plan!' - Kasper Asgreen reflects on E3 Saxo Bank Classic win

Kasper Asgreen has admitted that his one-hour solo effort was not part of his plan during his E3 Saxo Bank Classic victory on Friday. The Dane also paid tribute to his Deceuninck-QuickStep team-mates for blocking the likes of Wout van Aert and Mathieu van der Poel's chances of usurping his lead at the very end of the race.

00:02:41, 2 hours ago