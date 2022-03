Cycling

'Bike racing is really hard' - Wout van Aert after 'impressive' E3 Saxo Bank Classic win

Wout van Aert thanked his team-mates after he won his first ever E3 Saxo Bank Classic on Friday, crossing the line arm-in-arm with his Jumbo-Visma teammate Christophe Laporte. The Belgian national champion joked that bike racing is hard, though.

00:01:47, 33 minutes ago