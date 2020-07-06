Egan Bernal: Chris Froome and I are friends

Egan Bernal insists he has a good releationship with Team Ineos co-leader Chris Froome and says there is no tension between the pair.

A running narrative during Covid-19 lockdown is whether Froome or Bernal will lead Team Ineos at this year's Tour de France, with the former also reportedly keen to leave the team once his contract expires at the end of 2020.

But the Colombian rider says waiting on the decision has not caused any friction between the two and that they're friends, despite his comments in May that the roads will decide their fates and that he wouldn't "throw away another opportunity to win another Tour de France".

"He wasn't [upset]," Bernal told Colombian newspaper El Tiempo.

"What happened was that we spoke at the time. Froome's statements came out and people took it as if he was angry at me, but he wasn't. He never got mad at me for what I said.

"We're friends and we all want to go forward, to win. Here, the most important thing is that the team wins – we're Ineos and the one that has to win is Ineos.

"Chris, Geraint [Thomas] and I are very honest with each other. When we see that one is better, then we will help. You can't say 'I'm the leader' – if I have to work for Froome I'll do it; if he has to give himself up for me, I'm sure he will, and so will Geraint."

Bernal says it is up to Ineos management to decide who will lead during the Tour that is expected to start on August 29.

He added: "The team is going to decide on one, but that's too soon to say.

"We haven't even competed to know. We even have to wait until the first stages of the Tour. Besides, it's a big question how everyone will be when they get there."

