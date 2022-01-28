Egan Bernal is hopeful of making a full recovery, but has revealed doctors told him there was a 95% chance of paralysis after he crashed into a bus on a training ride.

The Colombian was preparing for the 2022 season in his home country, when he hit a stationary bus - which had pulled over unexpectedly to drop off passengers - at high speed.

The 2019 Tour de France winner was admitted to hospital in Bogata with serious injuries including a fractured vertebrae, a fractured right femur, a fractured right kneecap, chest trauma, a punctured lung and fractured ribs.

Bernal has been operated on on a couple of occasions and remains in intensive care awaiting further bouts of surgery, but has issued a positive bulletin.

However, that update on social media revealed the severity of the injuries and the grim prognosis Bernal was initially faced with.

Writing on Twitter, Bernal said : “Having had a 95% chance of becoming a paraplegic and nearly losing my life doing what I love to do most, today I want to thank God, the Clinica Universidad de La Sabana and to all its specialists for doing the impossible, my family and all of you.

"I’m still in the ICU awaiting more operations, but trusting God everything will be fine.”

Bernal recently signed a new deal with Ineos Grenadiers.

