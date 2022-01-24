Egan Bernal is currently stable and undergoing further assessment after a training accident saw the Ineos Grenadiers rider hospitalised in Colombia.

Local reports said the 25-year-old was training with his team-mates when he collided with a parked bus in Gachancipa, Cundinamarca.

Ineos confirmed Bernal had been taken to hospital on Monday afternoon.

A statement read: “The Ineos Grenadiers can confirm Egan Bernal has been taken to hospital following a training accident in Colombia this morning.

“Bernal, who is at a Team training camp near his hometown, was accompanied to hospital by Team medical staff and was conscious upon arrival. He is stable and undergoing further assessment.

“The Team will provide an update on Egan's condition in due course.”

Colombian newspaper El Espectador said Bernal suffered the heavy fall while training on his time trial bike, and was unaware of the parked vehicle in front of him at the time of the collision.

Bernal was training at altitude with Richard Carapaz, Omar Fraile, Carlos Rodriguez, Daniel Martínez and Brandon Rivera.

He was due to start his 2022 season at the Tour de La Provence on February 10 before taking part in the UAE Tour later that month.

Bernal was the youngest Tour de France winner for more than a century when winning in 2019, and added a second Grand Tour title at the Giro d’Italia last year.

