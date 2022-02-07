Egan Bernal has said that he feels like he has been given “a second chance” after leaving hospital following the horrific crash which, by his own admission, almost killed him

The Ineos Grenadiers rider collided with a stationary bus at high speed while training in his native Colombia last month and was left with severe injuries , including numerous broken bones and a collapsed lung.

Following two separate spinal surgeries, among other major procedures, the two-time Grand Tour champion has been discharged from the intensive care unit of the Clinica Universidad de La Sabana in Bogota and, on leaving, has thanked the doctors who worked to save his life.

“Life changed for me in one second,” he said in a video message. “One moment I’m preparing for the Tour de France, giving it all on my time trial bike, and the next I’m fighting for my life.”

Bernal delivered the message while sitting in a wheelchair, but he was able to stand to pose for a photo with medical staff before departing. Having previously said that he had been left with a 95 per cent chance of paralysis following the accident, it was an encouraging sign ahead of what will be a long and gruelling rehabilitation process.

“Fortunately I fell into good hands, and I believe that if it wasn’t for you [the medical staff] it would be a different story, so I have to thank you for allowing me to have a second chance,” he added.

“In truth, for me, it’s like being born again, the fact that I’m alive. In the days where I was in pain, I said to myself: ‘At least I feel pain, at least I feel something’, and that’s thanks to you.

“I’m obviously now starting a very long process, but you have already done the hard work. My respects for everything you do.

“You deserve a lot more recognition than we give you, and thank you genuinely for giving me a second chance. I hope to one day be able to repay in some way all that you’ve done for me.”

There is no date set for Bernal’s return, though Ineos Grenadiers have pledged to support him through the recovery process.

“We’re happy to report that @EganBernal has been discharged from hospital today,” the team tweeted.

“Egan will now return home to begin his long rehabilitation journey – and we’ll be supporting him every step of the way.”

