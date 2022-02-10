Egan Bernal has posted a video of his “first steps” as he recovers from a serious crash in Colombia.

Bernal has seemingly now returned home and shared a video on Instagram of him walking unaided through a large door and down a path with the caption “sorpresa, mis primeros pasos,” which translates as “surprise, my first steps.”

Bernal looks in good spirits in the video and Tom Pidcock and Alberto Contador were among those to comment.

Cyclo-cross world champion Pidcock wrote “that is unbelievably impressive” while seven-time Grand Tour winner Contador said “vamos campeón! Admiración total!”, which translates as “come on champion! Total admiration!”

It is not yet known when Bernal will return to racing with Ineos Grenadiers.

Medics had feared that Bernal would be 95 per cent paraplegic as a result of the accident but following the final surgery on his cervical vertebrae, they confirmed that he had not suffered any damage to his spinal cord.

