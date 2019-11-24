Viviani is leaving Deceunink-QuickStep at the end of the current campaign before switching to Cofidis for the new year.

And the 30-year-old that won his maiden Tour de France stage in Nancy before enjoying a hugely successsful August that included wins in Hamburg, RideLondon and The European Championships, says he wants redemption in the early part of the next year.

“My first goal is Milan-San Remo [in March] and the other spring classics,” he told La Nazione.