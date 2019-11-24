Imago
Viviani prioritising Spring Classics and will skip Giro d’Italia for Tour de France
Elia Viviani’s priorities in 2020 are the Tour de France, the Spring Classics and the Tokyo Olympics and he says he will skip the Giro d'Italia.
Viviani is leaving Deceunink-QuickStep at the end of the current campaign before switching to Cofidis for the new year.
And the 30-year-old that won his maiden Tour de France stage in Nancy before enjoying a hugely successsful August that included wins in Hamburg, RideLondon and The European Championships, says he wants redemption in the early part of the next year.
“My first goal is Milan-San Remo [in March] and the other spring classics,” he told La Nazione.
" I have to redeem myself. There will be no Giro d’Italia for me, but the Tour, to prepare well and be 100 percent at the Tokyo Olympics - a fixation in my head."
