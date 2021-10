Cycling

Elisa Balsamo wins final stage in Felixstowe as Demi Vollering secures overall glory in Women’s Tour of Britain

Elisa Balsamo of the Valcar–Travel & Service team showed her class as she held off Lorena Wiebes and Chloe Hosking in a sprint finish in Felixstowe. Overall glory on the Women’s Tour of Britain went to SD Worx's rider Demi Vollering who finished safely in the peloton on the sixth and final stage on Saturday afternoon.

00:02:16, an hour ago