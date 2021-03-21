Elisa Longo Borghini made a decisive move 25km out to win the 2021 edition of Trofeo Alfredo Binda.

The Trek-Segafredo rider fashioned a gap on the ascent of Orino during the penultimate lap and opened up an advantage approaching a minute when she crested the climb over a five-rider group that included Soraya Paladin (Liv Racing), Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Canyon-SRAM Racing), Mavi Garcia (Ale BTC Ljubljana Cipollini), Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig (FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope) and Marianne Vos (Team Jumbo-Visma).

Vos, a four-time winner of Trofeo Alfredo, had attempted to reel in the Italian champion, but Longo Borghini, second at Strade Bianche Donne earlier in April, executed to perfection to ride across the finish line in Cittiglio.

Milano - Sanremo 'I gambled wrong' - Van Aert admits to errors at Milan-San Remo 21 HOURS AGO

‘That was a fantastic move!’ - Longo Borghini makes decisive move

Dutchwoman Vos, winner in 2009, 2010, 2012 and 2019, won a bunch sprint to take second, with Uttrup Ludwig third, coming in one minute and 42 seconds behind.

The win marked Trek-Segfredo’s first WorldTour victory of the year.

Milano - Sanremo Go big or go home: How the Big Three cancelled each other out and let Stuyven win A DAY AGO