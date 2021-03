Cycling

Elisa Longo Borghini powers to Trofeo Alfredo Binda win, 2019 winner Marianne Vos finishes second

Elisa Longo Borghini (Trek-Segafredo) timed her attack to perfection to solo to victory at the 46th edition of the Trofeo Alfredo Binda, winning in a time of 3:43:29. 2019 winner Marianne Vos (Team Jumbo-Visma) won a group sprint for second, with Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig (FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope) making up the podium. The 2020 event was cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

00:03:09, an hour ago