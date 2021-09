Cycling

Eschborn-Frankfurt - Philipsen claims bunch-sprint win at 60th running of Frankfurt semi classic

Jasper Philipsen (Alpecin-Fenix) claimed a bunch-sprint win at the 60th running of Eschborn-Frankfurt. John Degenkolb (Lotto Soudal) had to settle for second with Alexander Kristoff (UAE-Team Emirates) third.

