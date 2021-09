Cycling

Eschborn–Frankfurt - ‘That needs to get out of there!’ – Ambulance careers onto course as riders approach flamme rouge

The riders had an unexpected guest as they approached the flamme rouge during Eschborn–Frankfurt on Sunday: an ambulance. The emergency vehicle careered onto the road ahead of the riders before disappearing into the distance. Jasper Philipsen (Alpecin-Fenix) would go on to win the race.

00:00:36, 2 hours ago