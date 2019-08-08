Watch the European Championships live on Eurosport and Eurosport Player

After being crowned Junior European champion last year, Evenepoel scooped the Junior road and time trial world titles - and he has added to his remarkable list of achievements.

The Belgian finished 18 seconds ahead of Denmark's Kasper Asgreen in second, with Edoardo Affini of Italy completing the podium in Alkmaar.

Video - WATCH - The ride that made Evenepoel European champion 02:31

The 19-year-old underlined his status as one of the most exciting young riders in world cycling, becoming the youngest to ever win a World Tour race, adding to his superb solo victory at Clasica San Sebastian on Saturday.

Three years ago, Evenepoel was an Under-16s footballer for Anderlecht and Belgium, but he continued to add to the hype surrounding him on Thursday with another stunning side, completing the time trial in 24:55.

The Quick-Step rider dedicated his gold medal to the fallen stars of Belgian cycling, following the tragic recent deaths of Bjorg Lembrecht and Stef Loos.

Remco Evenepoel at the Clásica San SebastiánImago

All 61kg of Evenepoel was clearly emotional after clinching victory, and having blown away a classy field, he said: "It's incredible. Last week, San Sebastian, and now this. I can't believe it.

" I told everybody in the Belgium cycling team that I would win this for some stars in the sky, and I'm so glad I did it. "

"This is not my victory, it is a victory for Bjorg [Lembrecht] and Stef [Loos] my team-mate.

Video - 'This is not my victory, this is a victory for Bjorg and Stef' - Evenepoel 00:48

"I don't know what the future will bring, but I'm going to enjoy the moment."