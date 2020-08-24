Highlights: Anna van der Breggen powers to win at European Championships individual time trial

Chris Froome (Stage 6)
Stefan Kung dominated the elite men's time trial at the European Championships as he won by 17 seconds from Remi Cavagna.
Anna van der Breggen beat reigning champion Ellen van Dijk to win the women's individual time trial at the European Championships.
Bradley Wiggins reacts to the shock Ineos team selection for the Tour de France and says Dave Brailsford manages like Sir Alex Ferguson.
