Stefan Kung and Anna van der Breggen win individual time trials at European Championships

Stefan Kung won the men's individual time trial at the European Championships

Stefan Kung and Anna van der Breggen produced dominant displays to win the men’s and women’s individual time trials at the European Championships in France.

Swiss national time trial champion Kung beat Remi Cavagna by 17 seconds, with Victor Campenaerts in third.

Cycling Campenaerts donates Nedbank prize money to charity 18/02/2020 AT 15:09

Only Cavagna and Campenaerts finished inside a minute of Kung’s time, with Great Britain’s Alex Dowsett coming home fourth, a minute and three seconds off the pace.

Play Icon WATCH Highlights: Stefan Kung wins elite men's time trial at European Championships 00:01:50

Van der Breggen powered to victory in the women’s event, beating defending champion Ellen van Dijk by 30 seconds.

The two Dutchwomen were the standout performers over the 25.6km course in Plouay.

Play Icon WATCH Highlights: Anna van der Breggen powers to win at European Championships individual time trial 00:01:03

Van der Breggen came out flying and caught her minute-woman Marlen Reusser before the first split

Reusser stayed with Van der Breggen to the line and finished 59 seconds behind in third, with Van Dijk coming home in second.

World Championships Pedersen causes major upset as Van der Poel cracks spectacularly 29/09/2019 AT 09:58