Stefan Kung and Anna van der Breggen win individual time trials at European Championships

Stefan Kung won the men's individual time trial at the European Championships

Image credit: Getty Images

ByJames Walker-Roberts
19 hours ago | Updated an hour ago

Stefan Kung and Anna van der Breggen produced dominant displays to win the men’s and women’s individual time trials at the European Championships in France.

Swiss national time trial champion Kung beat Remi Cavagna by 17 seconds, with Victor Campenaerts in third.

Only Cavagna and Campenaerts finished inside a minute of Kung’s time, with Great Britain’s Alex Dowsett coming home fourth, a minute and three seconds off the pace.

Van der Breggen powered to victory in the women’s event, beating defending champion Ellen van Dijk by 30 seconds.

The two Dutchwomen were the standout performers over the 25.6km course in Plouay.

Van der Breggen came out flying and caught her minute-woman Marlen Reusser before the first split

Reusser stayed with Van der Breggen to the line and finished 59 seconds behind in third, with Van Dijk coming home in second.

