Thibau Nys emerged from a small bunch sprint to win the U23 Road Race at the European Championships.

The 18-year-old Belgian, who normally specialises in cyclocross, demonstrated his road race prowess, coming out on top of the 133km race around Trento.

Nys, son of cyclocross legend Sven, showed remarkable fortitude when he looked to be squeezed on the final corner, before battling his way past Filippo Baroncini (Italy) and Juan Ayuso (Spain) to cross the line first.

The cycling prodigy adds the road race title to the Junior cyclo-cross world title he won in 2020.

"I still can’t believe it," said Nys after the race.

"Normally my Cyclo-cross season would start today and I got the question to maybe ride the Euros and the World Championship and I took that with both hands.

"I didn’t believe it would turn out like this today.

"It was a pretty hard race in the final. I almost missed the right group in the last lap but I managed to get to the front and I knew when I could get over the top with those guys I could win the race and I did that.

"I still can’t believe it."

