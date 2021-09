Cycling

European Road Championships 2021 – Sonny Colbrelli soars past ‘disgusted’ Remco Evenepoel to win road race

Remco Evenepoel was the strong man of the race, as he broke it apart with an attack up the climb with 22 kilometres to go - taking Sonny Colbrelli and Benoit Cosnefroy with him. The Belgian did not have the sprint in his legs at the finish, with Colbrelli too strong in front of his home fans in Trentino.

00:02:54, 13 minutes ago