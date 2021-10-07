Katie Archibald took omnium gold at the European Track Championships in Switzerland.

The 27-year-old Briton, a double Olympic gold medallist, claimed a win in every event along the way.

The Scottish rider secured the win in Grenchen in Switzerland, with Victoire Berteau taking second place.

Italian Rachele Barbieri completed the podium.

Archibald had led the pack from the first of the four events when she earned maximum points in five of the 10 early sprints.

The win represents Archibald's 16th European victory.

Elsewhere, Ireland claimed a bronze in the Scratch race through JB Murphy, with Rui Oliveira securing the gold as Dutch rider Vincent Hoppezak was pushed to silver for the Netherlands.

In the men's individual pursuit, Jonathan Milan took the win for Italy, and Dutch comepetitor Shanne Braspennincx took the win in the women's sprint.

