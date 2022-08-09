Ineos Grenadiers’ Tom Pidcock will compete for Great Britain in the mountain bike event at the 2022 European Championships in Munich.

He also won the Cyclo-cross World Championships earlier this year.

Pidcock will lead the GB mountain bike squad in Munich looking to add to his growing palmares.

Pidcock will be joined by cross-country national champion Cameron Orr, while Isla Short will compete in the women’s event.

“Coming off the back of an incredibly successful Commonwealth Games, our athletes are ready and raring to go once again as they build towards their respective world championships later in the year,” said Great Britain Cycling team performance director Stephen Park.

“Across the track, mountain bike and BMX freestyle park disciplines we have a fantastic depth of talent and I’m pleased to see a number of riders stepping up to the senior squads to make their debuts.”

Pidcock is not set to ride for Ineos Grenadiers in the Vuelta a Espana, which starts on August 19.

A total of 30 cycling medals were won by the home nations at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.

The European Championships run from August 11-16, starting with the track cycling and BMX freestyle park.

Double Commonwealth medallist Sophie Capewell will be joined in the women’s team sprint by Commonwealth bronze medallist Emma Finucane, and former British champion Lauren Bell.

The women’s endurance team will be led by Tokyo team pursuit silver medallists Josie Knight and Neah Evans, with Pfeiffer Georgi, who recently competed in the Tour de France Femmes, also making an appearance.

Jess Roberts, Ella Barnwell and Anna Morris complete the team.

In the men’s sprint, Olympic silver medallist Jack Carlin will be joined by fellow Scotsman Alistair Fielding and Commonwealth silver medallist Hamish Turnbull.

The men’s track endurance events will see Oliver Wood and Charlie Tanfield return after their silver medal success in the team pursuit at Birmingham 2022. They will be joined by 2021 World Championships bronze medallist Rhys Britton, Will Tidball, Will Perrett, and Kian Emadi.

In the BMX event, which runs from August 11-13, Tokyo Olympic champion Charlotte Worthington will be looking to win another European gold after claiming the title in 2019. Fellow Tokyo medallist Declan Brooks will also be competing in the Olympiaberg, along with Sasha Pardoe, Kieran Reilly, and Shan Gornall.

