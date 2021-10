Cycling

European Track Championships - ‘A slide along the floor’ – Neah Evans involved in ‘unfortunate’ crash during Madison

Katie Archibald and Neah Evans won the women’s Madison on Saturday to kick off the evening’s action at the European Track Championships but not before suffering an unfortunate crash. The UCI Track Champions League is coming and you can watch all of the action live on the Eurosport app, eurosport.co.uk and discovery+.

00:01:05, an hour ago