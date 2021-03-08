Eurosport and GCN have added exclusive* worldwide rights of the Healthy Ageing Tour 2021 to their portfolio of women’s races.

Set to feature a host of stars expected to shine at the Olympic Games in Tokyo later this year, cycling fans will be able to watch the Healthy Ageing Tour – the first professional cycling race taking place in the Netherlands for a year - on the Eurosport App and GCN+.

The 2021 edition of the women’s UCI 2.1 stage race starts on Wednesday 10 March from 12:00 CET, reaching a climax on Friday 12 March. Eurosport 1 in the Netherlands will screen each stage in its entirety on a delayed basis from 16:15 CET each day during the race.



As part of the agreement, Eurosport x GCN will take on the role as Official Broadcaster and Official Partner of the Healthy Ageing Tour 2021.



As the Home of Cycling, Eurosport and GCN will broadcast over 300 days of live cycling across its platforms throughout 2021.

Selected women’s road cycling races broadcast on Eurosport x GCN platforms from April to June 2021:

10-12 March – Healthy Ageing Tour

4 April – Tour of Flanders

21 April – La Fleche Wallonne Feminine

25 April – Liege-Bastogne-Liege Femmes

*Non-exclusive in the Netherlands and Belgium

