CANYON//SRAM have announced Eurosport expert Magnus Backstedt will join their team as lead Sport Director from 2023.

The 2004 Paris-Roubaix champion won stages of the Tour de France and the Giro d’Italia during his career as a road cyclist, and since retiring has managed UK cycling teams and worked as a commentator and broadcaster.

Backstedt has two daughters, both professional cyclists, and speaking on his appointment he admitted it was “the right time” to return to the sport as he joins at an “exciting time” for women’s cycling.

“Once my two girls were out in the big world looking after themselves, I felt it was the right time for me to pursue my passion in the sport again,” Backstedt said.

“[CANYON//SRAM co-founder] Ronny [Lauke] got in touch with me, and I felt we clicked straight away; we have a similar view on many things. Once I had seen how the team operates and met the riders and staff, it just felt it was the right place for me.

“I’m excited to take on this role. It’s exciting times for women’s cycling, and being part of that makes me happy and proud.”

Backstedt already has plans in place ready for his arrival next year and aims to build on the existing foundations at CANYON//SRAM Racing, and also bring his style of leadership to the Sport Director role.

He said: “The team has a really strong base of riders and an interesting way of racing, so I’m keen to see what I can add to that. At the same time, I would like to improve some areas and put my stamp on them. Overall, it’s a great position to start from.

“I feel I will bring a calm, direct approach to the racing. I hope the riders will feel the passion that I bring as well as my keen eye for detail when it comes to how we approach the races.

"I want everyone to see that we are a team that backs each other 100%."

