Evans leads GB World Championships squad

Evans, the reigning European champion, will be looking to improve on his sixth-place finish at the finals of the 2018 world championships when he competes in Zolder, Belgium, on 27 July.

Britain named 11 athletes to fly the flag at the championships and in the elite men's squad Evans will be joined by brothers Kye and Tre Whyte, Quillan Isidore and Paddy Sharrock.

For 26-year-old Evans, his recent results on the world cup circuit have given him a boost heading into this summer.

"Being crowned as the European champion back in August was undoubtedly my career highlight, not only winning the race but doing it in front of my family," Evans said.

"Being able to stand on the podium with my GBCT team mate Kye was just unreal.

"Towards the start of this season, I wasn't quite sure where I wanted to be, but I've had some time to reflect on things.

"I'm taking some confidence from making the finals at the last world cup in Paris and my victory in Prague over the weekend.

"My focus is now fully on Zolder and performing to my best there."

In the elite women's race, Britain will be represented by the 2017 junior world champion Beth Shriever.

While in the junior men's events, Ross Cullen has been selected alongside Ryan Martin, Matthew Hutt and Joel Clarke with Ellie Featherstone racing in the junior women's event.

Sportsbeat 2019