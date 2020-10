Cycling

Exclusive interview with Tao Geoghegan Hart's first professional manager Axel Merckx

Axel Merckx was Tao Geoghegan Hart’s first team manager as a professional, and says that some of the decisions made by the young Londoner early in his career were the foundations of his remarkable success in 2020. Merckx talks to Eurosport's Orla Chennaoui.

00:11:49, 0 views, 5 hours ago