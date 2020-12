Cycling

‘Extraordinary show!’ - Top 5 sprints featuring Sam Bennett, Caleb Ewan and Pascal Ackermann

The 2020 season saw some incredible racing and some incredible sprint finishes. Here are Eurosport’s Top 5 from the 2020 season featuring Sam Bennett, Caleb Ewan and Pascal Ackermann.

00:02:59, 5 views, 27/12/2020 at 12:22