Fabio Jakobsen is back on a bike after suffering serious injuries in a crash with Dylan Groenewegen at the Tour of Poland.

The 24-year-old was placed in a medically induced coma following the incident and has undergone several reconstructive surgeries.

He is set for more surgery in 2021, but in the meantime he is riding again and set to resume training.

"Back on the bike...It has been quite a journey so far," he wrote on Twitter.

"With this post I would like to thank all the medical specialists that have helped me along the way.

"Same goes for Deceuninck-QuickStep and all the sponsors of my team for the support in my rehabilitation process. Already looking forward to my next surgery in January. In the meantime I will slowly start training again."

Groenewegen was banned for nine months for causing the crash that led to Jakobsen’s injuries. His ban will end on May 7.

