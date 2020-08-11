Fabio Jakobsen condition improves, to travel back to the Netherlands

Dutch Fabio Jakobsen of the Deceuninck - Quick-Step cycling team is pictured before the start of the Grote Prijs Vermarc one day cycling race on July 5, 2020 in Rotselaar.

Deceuninck Quick-Step have confirmed that Fabio Jakobsen's condition has improved to the extent that he will soon be transferred back to the Netherlands.

Dutch cyclist Jakobsen has been in hospital since a horrific finish-line crash on Stage 1 of the Tour of Poland.

“Fabio Jakobsen’s condition is evolving favourably, to the extent that he will be transferred Wednesday to the hospital in Leiden, the Netherlands (LUMC), where further follow-up treatment of his injuries will take place.” A team statement said on Tuesday.

Jakobsen, 23, was initially in an induced coma before he was brought of it as his recovery progressed.

The instigator of the crash was Team Jumbo-Visma rider Dylan Groenewegen, who was suspended by his team amidst an investigation by the UCI.

“I find it terrible what happened yesterday,” said Groenewegen.

“I can’t find the words to describe how sorry I am for Fabio and the others who crashed or were involved. What matters most now is Fabio’s health. I think about him all the time.”

Bradley Wiggins - Something has to change

“I instantly thought of the 100m race in athletics and the lanes,” Sir Bradley Wiggins said on the latest episode of his podcast, The Bradley Wiggins Show By Eurosport. “Lots of sprinters sprint with their head down or looking five metres ahead and are constantly aware of riders coming up, and sometimes you can tend to naturally drift slightly – as Groenewegen did.

“Some sort of markings, or something on a road, systematically in every race, for the last 50m even, so you’ve got some bearing of where you are.

"A lot of sprinters, they don’t do it intentionally, it’s a natural instinct when someone’s coming on either side of you. If you are aware of seeing lines crossing under your wheel as you’re going, you’ll realise that you’re going to get disqualified so you may back off.

“It might not work, but it’s the only thing I can think of when you’re flat-out sprinting. Something needs to be done rather than just disqualifying riders. Someone like Groenewegen now has to live with the consequences of that – no-one in the professional peloton intentionally goes out to do that to a rider.”

