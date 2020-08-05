Fabio Jakobsen fighting for his life after crash, says doctor who treated him

The injuries suffered by Fabio Jakobsen during his crash at the Tour of Poland are of such serious nature that he is fighting for his life, according to the doctor who helped treat him.

Jakobsen careered into the barriers whilst jostling for position with Dylan Groenewegen at the end of the first stage of the Tour of Poland on Wednesday.

The rider was treated at the scene and placed into a medically-induced coma after sustaining a substantial loss of blood, a cerebral cranial injury and a broken palate.

Tour de Pologne UCI condemns behaviour of Dylan Groenewegen after horror crash leaves Fabio Jakobsen in coma AN HOUR AGO

And a doctor who treated the Deceuninck–Quick-Step rider told reporters that his condition was serious enough to be considered life threatening.

“Jakobsen has extremely serious injuries and his life is in danger,” said Dr. Barbara Jerschina, as reported by naszosie.pl.

"We did everything that could be done, but the situation was difficult. It was difficult to intubate as he has a very serious cerebral cranial injury and a broken palate but larynx was able to be supplied with oxygen all the time and his heart was working well."

Four other riders - two of which were hospitalised – and a race official were also injured in the horror crash at end of a hilly 195.8km course from Stadion Slaski to Spodek Katowice.

The UCI would strongly condemn Groenewegen for his role in the crash, calling his behaviour "unacceptable" and explaining that they "immediately referred the matter to the Disciplinary Commission to request the imposition of sanctions commensurate with the seriousness of the facts".

Cycling Fabio Jakobsen suffers ‘hellish’ crash at the Tour of Poland AN HOUR AGO