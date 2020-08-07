Fabio Jakobsen out of coma and in 'good' condition in hospital after severe crash

Doctors and Tour of Poland organisers have confirmed that Deceuninck–Quick-Step rider Fabio Jakobsen is out of his induced coma after two days in hospital.

"The patient is conscious, complies with the instructions and he is disconnected from the ventilator," said Paweł Gruenpeter, deputy director for treatment of the St. Barbara Hospital in Sosnowiec. "We are pleased with his health today. The cyclist may leave the hospital in two weeks." The statement from the hospital came an hour or so after the Tour of Poland had tweeted to say that the rider was in "good" condition.

The 23-year-old suffered a heavy crash at the end of the first stage of the Tour of Poland on Wednesday after contact with Dylan Groenewegen (Team Jumbo–Visma) in a sprint finish.

Cycling Deceuninck–Quick-Step statement: Fabio Jakobsen in coma but in stable condition after surgery YESTERDAY AT 07:38

The race doctor, Dr Barbara Jerschina, told reporters at the time that Jakobsen’s condition was life threatening. His team later released a statement confirming that the rider remained in an induced coma, but added tests didn’t reveal brain or spinal injuries at that time.

Groenewegen was criticised for his role in the crash by the UCI, who called his behaviour “unacceptable” before adding that they had “immediately referred the matter to the disciplinary commission to request the imposition of sanctions commensurate with the seriousness of the facts."

Dylan Groenewegen and Fabio Jakobsen collide Image credit: Getty Images

Eurosport pundit Bernie Eisel criticised the route finish, telling Eurosport Germany: "It's not a sprint, but rather a three percent descent to the finish line and that should have been banned years ago. The pace is just too fast.

Two years ago, Pascal Ackermann & Co. escaped a fall with a lot of luck. Fabio Jakobsen's crash could have been avoided by simply doing the sprint the other way around.

"In my career I have tried for three years to change this sprint in dialogue with the organiser," Eisel added. "Unfortunately I didn't succeed.”

A short statement released by St Barbara Hospital in Sosnowiec (a hospital specializing in trauma and intensive care) on Thursday morning confirmed that the rider had been operated on without complications but remained in the intensive care unit.

"There is no immediate threat to his life, he is in a heavy but stable condition."

And the team subsequently revealed that the doctors would attempt to wake Jakobsen from his coma before further assessing his health. And that was confirmed on Friday, first by the Tour of Poland and then the hospital.

Jakobsen suffered a number of serious facial traumas, including to the eye-socket and jaw, while also suffering contusions to the chest and an impact to the head.

Cycling Fabio Jakobsen injuries life threatening, says race doctor who treated him YESTERDAY AT 20:34