Fabio Jakobsen suffers ‘hellish’ crash at the Tour of Poland

Fabio Jakobsen (Deceuninck–Quick-Step) suffered a serious crash as he battled for a stage victory at the Tour of Poland.

The Deceuninck–Quick-Step rider careered into the barriers as he jostled for position with Dylan Groenewegen (Team Jumbo–Visma) at the culmination of the 195.8km course from Stadion Slaski to Spodek Katowice.

Jakobsen and Groenewegen raced elbow-to-elbow after the Deceuninck–Quick-Step rider came up the inside of his compatriot after a hilly first stage of the Tour of Poland. However, as the pair vied for position, Groenewegen appeared to clip Jakobsen, vaulting the latter into the barriers, causing havoc at the finish line.

Milano - Torino Arnaud Demare triumphs in dramatic Milano-Torino AN HOUR AGO

The 23-year-old Jakobsen appeared to violently career into either a spectator or a photographer on or next to the finish line - as well as the barriers - while a host of other riders also crashed as they attempted to avoid the carnage ahead of them.

“Absolutely hellish crash on the finish line,” exclaimed Rob Hatch commentating on Eurosport.

“Oh dear,” continued Hatch.

That looks awful. Chaos at the finish line. I am afraid I have not seen anything like that for a long, long time.

Groenewegen initially picked up the stage win, but the result paled into insignificance considering significance of the crash that proceeded it, and the stage winner would later, according to reports, be disqualified.

Play Icon

Milano - Torino Watch Arnaud Demare sprint to Milano-Torino victory 2 HOURS AGO