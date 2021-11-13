Filippo Ganna has recharged his batteries after “an intense year” in the saddle, and has his sights trained on the Giro d’Italia and Tour de France in 2022.

The Italian had a fine year, winning the men’s time trial at the Road World Championships, along with gold in the velodrome at the Olympic Games and Track World Championships.

Ganna headed off on holiday following the Track World Championships, but is ready to get back into hard training - and has targets in mind for 2022.

The time trials at the Giro and Tour leap off the page, provided he is given the green light to race by Ineos Grenadiers.

“I’d like to ride both,” Ganna told Gazzetta Dello Sport when asked if he preferred the Tour over the Giro. “But I’ve also got to remember that there’s the World Championships (in Australia) to defend too, so we’ve got to be ready to make some tough choices. I’ll decide with the team; I trust the evaluations they’ll make.”

The 25-year-old will mix road and track racing, and also has an eye on a tilt at the Hour world record.

“I’ll keep working on the track because it gives me that pedal stroke that is so important,” he said. “We’re studying an attempt at the Hour Record. We’ve got to verify some new equipment because it won’t be a walk in the park. We’ve got to study something in the wind tunnel. The only sure thing is that I won’t go to altitude to make an attempt. I think the team is thinking about Manchester.”

Ganna has not fully tested himself in the one-day Classics, but could see the appeal of a tailored programme.

“I’d like to ride the Classics but perhaps not all of them,” he said. ”I know there’d be a lot of work to do because as well as some luck, you also need to know the race routes and be used to the road. It’s not easy.”

